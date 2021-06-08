After Bikini Video, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali Goes Running with Her Dog

Actress Nidhi Bhanushali has been taking the internet by storm, sharing photos and videos of her recent travels. The actress recently made headlines as she shared a video of her swimming in a bikini in a picturesque location. She has subsequently shared photos and videos of her running through the jungle with her dog for company.

Nidhi shared a video of her wearing shorts and a top as she runs through a path lined with trees as her pet beagle follows her. Uploading the video, she wrote, “It’s tough to say who’s making the other run. @penchokutti or me. Wanna take a guess?"

In a post prior to this, Nidhi shared photos and videos capturing glimpses of her trip and wrote, “We’ve left home to seek what seeks us. Away from civilisation, on our first day itself we found bliss. The air here is pure, the trees are tall and a slight drizzle has marked the start of monsoon. Life is better in the wild. Happy world environment day. Wishing everyone one of y’all peace and good health."

The actress, best known for playing the character of Sonalika ‘Sonu’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to Instagram to share a video of herself swimming in a small lake wearing a bikini. “Happiness is… in the middle of a jungle," she captioned it.

Nidhi played the character of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after Jheel Mehta left the show to concentrate on her studies. The former played the role for seven years before quitting it for the same reason as Jheel. After Nidhi, Palak Sidhwani stepped into her shoes and is now seen playing the character of Sonu.

