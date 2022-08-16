After Bipasha Basu, Debina Bonnerjee’s Pregnancy Announcement, Anita Hassanandani Has This to Say

Anita Hassanandani is a household name in the Television industry. The actress took a brief break from her career after welcoming her munchkin Aarav and resumed work. The Krishna Cottage actress often shares goofy, funny and adorable videos and pictures on social media. A few hours back, Anita uploaded a picture wherein she was flaunting her baby bump.

In the photo, Anita was standing while her husband Rohit Reddy was seen touching her baby bump while making an endearing expression. But what caught everyone’s attention was the caption of her post. “No I’m not preggers again! Grrrrrrr Rohit Reddy,” she wrote along with an angry emoji.

Anita shared the throwback picture after some celebrities made pregnancy announcements earlier in the day. Hours back Bipasha Basu revealed that she is expecting her first child with her husband Karan Singh Grover. The long caption of her post was heartwarming as she wrote, “A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee.”

Even TV actress Debina Bonnerjee announced her second pregnancy. Debina, who welcomed her beautiful baby girl on April 03, this year, penned the caption, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing…coming soon to complete us.”

Coming back to Anita’s post, as soon as she shared the photo, friends from the showbiz and fans reacted to the post. The comments section was filled with laughing emojis. Yai Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee wrote, “Hahaha”. Actress Kishwer M Rai wrote, “Yaarr” with multiple laughing emojis. Bigg Boss fame Monalisa and Mahi Vij also expressed themselves and wrote, “hahaha.” Many users also got confused if the actress was also expecting her second child and wrote ‘congratulations’.

Meanwhile, Anita and Rohit tied the knot on October 14, 2013, and the duo embraced parenthood in February 2021.

