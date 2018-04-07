After Blaming Hackers, Kapil Sharma Admits to Abusing Judiciary, Media Over Salman Khan Case
The comedian, who has returned to the small screen with his show Family Time With Kapil, had lashed out at the Indian Judiciary for convicting Salman and a particular portal for spreading negative news with regards to Kapil himself
File photo of comedian Kapil Sharma.
The comedian, who has returned to the small screen with his show Family Time With Kapil, had lashed out at the Indian Judiciary for convicting Salman and a particular portal for spreading negative news with regards to Kapil himself. He had further said that if he was the Prime Minister, he would have hung people who spread fake news.
His tweets didn't even spare his fans who asked him to refrain from abusing. He only hurled more abuses at them. Kapil later took to Twitter to clarify that his account was hacked and it wasn't him who used such abusive language.
But all in vain, as on Saturday, the comedian admitted that he himself had written that string of tweets laden with expletives. "Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless," he wrote on Twitter.
Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018
According to a report in an entertainment news portal, Kapil had also called up their editor and abused and threatened him. He accused the said journalist of spreading negative news about him and making his mental condition worse.
News agency ANI has quoted the said journalist as saying that the comedian is upset over the "negative" stories about him. “Apparently he was upset about some stories against him. I was only doing my work. He called me, used abusive language and also said offensive things about my daughter. He handled his success very well but couldn’t handle his drop,” Lalvani said.
Apparently he was upset about some stories against him. I was only doing my work. He called me, used abusive language & also said offensive things about my daughter. He handled his success very well but couldn't handle his drop: V Lalwani, journalist on his spat with Kapil Sharma pic.twitter.com/y8XXmtfpN3— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018
Kapil has also filed a police complaint against his ex-managers Neeti, Preeti Simoes and the said journalist for trying to extort Rs 25 lakhs from him. He alleged that the said journalist had started a false propaganda to defame him after Kapil refused to pay him the asked amount.
Kapil Sharma filed a police complaint against his ex-managers Neeti, Preeti and journalist Vicky Lalwani for trying to extort Rs 25 lakhs from him, alleged Vicky Lalvani started a false & malicious propaganda to defame him in digital media after he refused to pay him the amount pic.twitter.com/F50H1tSDFt— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018
The comedian later shared a copy of his complaint on social media and said that he is taking a stand against the wrong. "Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever.." he wrote.
Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever.. pic.twitter.com/Vg8bJoWwhF— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018
Kapil's latest television show is not exactly topping the charts and if reports are to be believed, a string of cancelled shoots and unprofessionalism has a large role to play in it.
