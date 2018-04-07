After Blaming Hackers, Kapil Sharma Admits to Abusing Judiciary, Media Over Salman Khan Case

Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

Apparently he was upset about some stories against him. I was only doing my work. He called me, used abusive language & also said offensive things about my daughter. He handled his success very well but couldn't handle his drop: V Lalwani, journalist on his spat with Kapil Sharma pic.twitter.com/y8XXmtfpN3 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

Kapil Sharma filed a police complaint against his ex-managers Neeti, Preeti and journalist Vicky Lalwani for trying to extort Rs 25 lakhs from him, alleged Vicky Lalvani started a false & malicious propaganda to defame him in digital media after he refused to pay him the amount pic.twitter.com/F50H1tSDFt — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever.. pic.twitter.com/Vg8bJoWwhF — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018