English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan Has Her Eyes Set on Politics in the Future
Sara Ali Khan, who has a degree in history and political science from Columbia University, says she wants to join politics some day.
Sara Ali Khan, who has a degree in history and political science from Columbia University, says she wants to join politics some day.
Loading...
Sara Ali Khan always wanted to be an actress, but she chose to complete her education before taking the plunge into films. Before making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, the actress was studying at Columbia University. In a recent interview, Sara has said that since she has a degree in history and political science, she would like to join politics some day, although that's not a backup career plan.
Talking to HT Cafe, the 23-year-old said that even though acting will be her priority always, she would like to try her hand at politics later in life. "I have a degree in history and political science so I want to pursue politics maybe later in life, but it's not a backup plan. I am not leaving and if people will give me the opportunity to be here (Bollywood), I will be here for as long I can," she was quoted as saying.
Sara has, in earlier interviews, admitted that many people have questioned her choice to go to Columbia when she knew all along that acting was her passion. Her father Saif Ali Khan and aunt Soha have time and again spoken about the importance of education in the Pataudi family, and Sara has followed that. It was the only condition her parents and she herself had put before joining Bollywood. Soha was an investment banker before she stepped into movies.
Sara is just two films old, but she has already made her place among the up and coming talents in Bollywood. She is shooting for Imtiaz Ali's film, Love Aaj Kal 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan, which is a sequel to her father's popular film, Love Aaj Kal. The film's first schedule recently wrapped up in Delhi.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Talking to HT Cafe, the 23-year-old said that even though acting will be her priority always, she would like to try her hand at politics later in life. "I have a degree in history and political science so I want to pursue politics maybe later in life, but it's not a backup plan. I am not leaving and if people will give me the opportunity to be here (Bollywood), I will be here for as long I can," she was quoted as saying.
Sara has, in earlier interviews, admitted that many people have questioned her choice to go to Columbia when she knew all along that acting was her passion. Her father Saif Ali Khan and aunt Soha have time and again spoken about the importance of education in the Pataudi family, and Sara has followed that. It was the only condition her parents and she herself had put before joining Bollywood. Soha was an investment banker before she stepped into movies.
Sara is just two films old, but she has already made her place among the up and coming talents in Bollywood. She is shooting for Imtiaz Ali's film, Love Aaj Kal 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan, which is a sequel to her father's popular film, Love Aaj Kal. The film's first schedule recently wrapped up in Delhi.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Government Banks on Shah Rukh Khan's Popularity to Promote Voting in Lok Sabha Election 2019
- This is how Jeremey 'Hawkeye' Renner Avoids Giving Spoilers for 'Avengers Endgame'
- Amber Heard Claims Ex-husband Johnny Depp Threatened to Kill Her
- Instagram Couple Gets a Thumbs Down For 'Dangerous' and 'Pointless' Infinity Pool Photo
- Jadeja's Outrageous Six to Ben Stokes is Now a Hilarious Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results