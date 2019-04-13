After Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan Has Her Eyes Set on Politics in the Future

Sara Ali Khan always wanted to be an actress, but she chose to complete her education before taking the plunge into films. Before making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, the actress was studying at Columbia University. In a recent interview, Sara has said that since she has a degree in history and political science, she would like to join politics some day, although that's not a backup career plan.Talking to HT Cafe, the 23-year-old said that even though acting will be her priority always, she would like to try her hand at politics later in life. "I have a degree in history and political science so I want to pursue politics maybe later in life, but it's not a backup plan. I am not leaving and if people will give me the opportunity to be here (Bollywood), I will be here for as long I can," she was quoted as saying.Sara has, in earlier interviews, admitted that many people have questioned her choice to go to Columbia when she knew all along that acting was her passion. Her father Saif Ali Khan and aunt Soha have time and again spoken about the importance of education in the Pataudi family, and Sara has followed that. It was the only condition her parents and she herself had put before joining Bollywood. Soha was an investment banker before she stepped into movies.Sara is just two films old, but she has already made her place among the up and coming talents in Bollywood. She is shooting for Imtiaz Ali's film, Love Aaj Kal 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan, which is a sequel to her father's popular film, Love Aaj Kal. The film's first schedule recently wrapped up in Delhi.