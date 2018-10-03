After Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji to Team Up With Aamir Khan?

Alia Bhatt is currently at the peak of her career. The actress' last two releases Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Raazi did exceptionally well at the box office. She recently wrapped up the shoot of Brahmastra and Gully Boy and has already been roped in for two more big projects Takht and Sadak 2.And now the buzz is that Alia will next star opposite Aamir Khan. Alia and her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji met Aamir at his Mumbai residence on Tuesday night. The director-actress duo was clicked arriving in the same car and quickly made their way inside Aamir's house.Alia was casually dressed in black and carried her favourite accessory, her red flannel bag. Photos from their get-together have created quite a buzz on social media.Take a look at the video and photos of the Alia and Ayan here:Aamir is currently busy with the promotion of Thugs of Hindostan, which is releasing next month on Diwali. Also starring, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release.Alia and Ayan are first time collaborating on any film. Brahmastra will see Alia opposite her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. It's a three-part fantasy adventure that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.