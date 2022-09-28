After Brahmastra's Post-Promotion Schedule, Ranbir Kapoor to Resume Shooting of Animal in October: Report

Currently, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is dedicatedly promoting his recently-released film, Brahmastra, to the masses. Now, according to a report by Mid Day, the post-release promotion of Brahmastra will continue till late September. If the report is to be believed, then it will be in the first half of October when Ranbir Kapoor will continue filming his pending project Animal alongside South diva Rashmika Mandanna. Going by the title of the film, it is speculated that the upcoming movie will feature the Kapoor kin in an action-packed avatar.

According to the portal, a source close to the development stated that the team of Brahmastra has drawn an extensive post-release promotional plan for the movie. In the meantime, the Mumbai schedule of Animal will likely begin after the wrap-up of the promotion. The Mumbai schedule will happen alongside Anil Kapoor. It is speculated that several locations will be locked for the shooting schedule starting with Chembur but the locations have not been confirmed officially as of yet.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/GdQ2fdbF3h4″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The source said, “Ranbir and Alia will continue to promote Brahmastra till late September. Given the encouraging box-office numbers, the team has drawn up an extensive post-release promotional plan that will help build more interest around the film. In the first week of October, Ranbir will start the Mumbai schedule of Animal with Anil Kapoor — the team’s second Mumbai stint after the spell in June. So far, the locations haven’t been locked, but the filming will take place in different pockets of the city, starting with Chembur.”

According to Hindustan Times, during a previous conversation between RRR director SS Rajamouli and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the former asked the latter if Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Animal draws any resemblance with Kabir Singh. Sandeep Reddy Vanga declined the assumption but added that the only similarity that audiences might draw between the two is their ‘violent’ behaviour. He said, “I don’t think Ranbir’s character is close to Kabir Singh. You won’t find any similarity in the characters but there’s definitely violence. What will be common between both the movies is that they’re character-driven stories.”

Apart from Animal, Ranbir Kapoor also has Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film in the pipeline with Shraddha Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here