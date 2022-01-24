After Break-Up From Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl Writes About ‘Hitting a Low Point in Life’

Actress Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl left their fans disheartened last year as the couple parted ways after dating for three years. Sushmita and Rohman were one of the most adorable lovebirds in Bollywood and fans were shocked to learn about their split. The break-up was announced by Sushmita via her Instagram handle. She posted a picture with Rohman, and in the caption, the actress mentioned how the relationship was over long before they announced it, but the love still remains. Now, almost a month after announcing their break-up, Rohman shared a post about 'hitting a low point in life.' In the video, he can be seen sitting on the terrace and enjoying the sunset view. Rohman is sporting an off-white tee and black trousers in the video.

The model borrowed a few lines by Miler Carter’s My Personal Sunset for the background of the video. For the caption, he opted for a cryptic note. Rohman wrote: 'The setting sun made me realise, if you are at a low point in your life, make sure the decend is so graceful, that the people watching it feel the need to rise.'

Watch the model's video here:

Earlier, addressing a fan’s question during an Instagram live, Sushmita had shared her point of view on 'what respect means' to her. The actor had said that respect means everything to her, and she places it above love any day! 'Love is something you feel with great intensity, and you fall out with the same intensity,' she said during the live session. The actor had also mentioned that movies and books take us on a journey of very unrealistic love, a place where there are no responsibilities and problems.

Despite their fallout, it appears that the former lovebirds have a cordial relationship. Both Sushmita and Rohman have not removed their mushy posts featuring each other from their respective Instagram accounts.

