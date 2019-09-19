After Burning it Out at The Gym, Disha Patani Slays the Dance Floor with Killer Moves
Disha Patani has dropped her latest YouTube video, a dance cover of song X by J. Balvin. Check it out here.
Disha Patani/ Image Instagram
Disha Patani is setting the bar high for fitness and dance yet again. The actress, who recently launched her YouTube channel has uploaded a video of her dancing with a co-partner. We regret to inform you that her partner is not Tiger Shroff, but despite that she owns the dance floor.
Announcing her latest video on her YouTube channel, Disha had earlier conducted an Instagram poll, asking fans to guess what video she will be coming up with next--a fitness or a dance video. And she landed one with so much fire and energy that it will leave you excited. Be careful with your steps though.
For her latest video, Disha chose to groove to X by J. Balvin.
Sharing the video, she wrote, "Hi guys! Here's sharing a dance cover of the song X by J. Balvin. Had a great time dancing with my supremely talented teacher Dimple Kotecha and her amazing assistant Utkarsh Chaturvedi. A special shout out to Valeria Petrovskaya & Daria Stasiy for their amazing choreography. Hope you all like this super chill dance video."
Check out the video here:
