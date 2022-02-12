After Buying Audi Q7, Raqesh Bapat Gifts Diamonds to Shamita Shetty Ahead of Valentine's Day; Pics

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have been the talk of the town for quite a while now. The couple has been spending quality time ever since Shamita has come out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. Now, ahead of Valentine’s Day, the couple was spotted outside a jewellery shop in Mumbai showing that love is in the air for them.

Several Instagram pages dedicated to celebs shared photos of the couple holding each other’s hand as they pose for the paparazzi. In photos, the two can be seen giving us the true couple goals by twinning in the same colour. While Raqesh wore a white shirt with black pants and white shoes, Shamita looked adorable in an all-white outfit. She paired the white gown with a matching blazer and beige heels. The comment section of the post was filled with fans using the hashtag Shara and showering love.

In one of the videos, the two can be seen standing outside a jewellery shop. After bidding goodbye to the paparazzi, the couple made their way to the jewellery shop. The two were smiling adorably as they held each other tight. Fans showered love on the post calling them their favourite couple. The fans speculated whether the couple was planning to get engaged or Raqesh brought Shamita to the jewellery shop to gift her something special on V-Day.

This comes a few days after Raqesh bought a new luxurious car for himself. Raqesh has purchased a swanky new Audi Q7 as the latest addition to his garage. The latest Audi Q7 was launched recently at a starting price of Rs 80 lakh (ex showroom).

Shamita and Raqesh met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and the two started sharing a close bond from thereon. Before the couple could get some time to know each other, Shamita became part of Bigg Boss 15 and was away from her love for almost three long months. However, the couple proved that true love never fades with distance or time. The couple is also believed to feature in a music video together soon.

