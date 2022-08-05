After Cannes, Helly Shah Achieves Another Big Feat As Her Movie Zibah Qualifies For Oscars

Actress Helly Shah has announced that her film Zibah is one of the top three Indian movies to receive a theatrical screening in Los Angeles and is eligible for an Oscar qualification. The actress shared the good news in a tweet wherein she mentioned that she is proud to be associated with this project. “Glad to announce that ZIBAH is one of the top 3 films from India to get a theatrical screening in LA and is eligible for OSCAR Qualification. Proud to be a part of such a beautiful project. We need all your love & blessings & wishes and more love,” the tweet read.

Congratulations to you and team #ZibahTheFilm for making it to BOISFF top 3. Entire team deserves applauses , appreciations for choosing such a sensitive and untouched topic Best wishes and love ❤️https://t.co/PYeo2F8aBj — Eru (@erum_tweets) August 4, 2022

Her fans were quick to congratulate her on this major accomplishment. “Congratulations sweetheart @OfficialHelly7 So proud of you,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Congratulations to you and team #ZibahTheFilm. Entire team deserves applauses, appreciations for choosing such a sensitive and untouched topic.”

Meanwhile, Helly Shah expressed how great she feels about the significant achievement in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. She said this one is a benchmark in itself. “To be screened in LA, get the Oscar qualification, feels great. No one of us imagined that we were going to reach till here,” adding that it’s a big deal for the entire film and she is super proud to be a part of it.

