After Cannes Win, Shaunak Sen's Docu Feature All That Breathes Bags an Oscar Nomination

Critically acclaimed film All That Breathes, by Shaunak Sen, has bagged a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category at the 95th Academy Awards. All That Breathes revolves around the lives of two brothers — Nadeem and Saud — whose lives in Delhi are dedicated to caring for birds at a makeshift basement hospital. The movie, which won the Oeil d’Or (Golden Eye Award) at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, has been nominated alongside All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters and Navalny.

“All That Breathes" is also nominated for a BAFTA Award. It previously won the ‘World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary’ at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers.

Last year, Indian feature documentary ‘Writing With Fire’ was part of the final nominations list in the Best Documentary Feature section but lost out to ‘Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’. It was the first Indian feature documentary to be nominated for an Academy Award.

The final nominations for 23 categories of the 95th Academy Awards were announced by Hollywood actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. The Oscars will take place on March 12.

