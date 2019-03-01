After Captain Marvel Fake Reviews, Rotten Tomatoes Ban Pre Release Comments

Taking a sharp turn in superhero narrative, Marvel Studios is all set to release its first female-led superhero film, Captain Marvel. But ahead of the release, Brie Larson's film has however been subject to an outbreak of negative reviews posted on Rotten Tomatoes, an online review aggregation website which allows the audience to score films alongside critics.Following fake reviews and trolls over the past few weeks, the audience score of Captain Marvel dipped from 96% to 54% on the review aggregation website.Fighting back against the online maelstrom, Rotten Tomatoes announced that it will prevent users from posting comments for a film before its release date. In a new blog post website's product team wrote, "Unfortunately, we have seen an uptick in non-constructive input, sometimes bordering on trolling, which we believe is a disservice to our general readership.""We have decided that turning off this feature, for now, is the best course of action. Don’t worry though, fans will still get to have their say: Once a movie is released, audiences can leave a user rating and comments as they always have." the blog post detailed.This isn’t the first time that a film was targeted by online trolling on Rotten Tomatoes. Earlier, Star Wars: The Last Jedi starring Daisy Ridley, and Oscar winning Marvel superhero film Black Panther among others have battled against the backlash on the website preceding to their release in theaters.The trolls and backlash against Captain Marvel largely stem from an interview in which the actress went on to say that she is tired of being interviewed by “overwhelmingly white male” journalists and that she wishes to see more opportunities for diverse voices in the field.Talking about Captain Marvel, set in the 1990s, the film predates the events of the first Iron Man film which kicked off the whole MCU in 2008. It is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the MCU that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes.