After Choked and Breathe Season 2, New Offers Have Slowed Due to Lockdown: Saiyami Kher

Actress Saiyami Kher has had three digital projects release in three months – Special Ops, Choked and Breathe: Into The Shadows. She was hoping to keep up the momentum by signing more projects, but new offers have slowed down because of the lockdown.

Saiyami was working on a Telugu film and was in talks for the second season of the web series Special Ops, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the film industry to stop working.

She shared, “I was actually shooting for a Telugu film with Nagarjuna. We were supposed to shoot a big action sequence, which was going to last 15-20 days. But unfortunately, it's on hold. There were talks of the second season of Special Ops. No dates were locked, but now who knows when it will happen. These are the two projects which were supposed to happen. And besides that, with the momentum of Choked and Breathe, I was hoping to sign on more exciting things. But the general speed is very slow with people not knowing when things are going to resume.”

Saiyami is glad that her small role in Special Ops was noticed. As for Choked, the Anurag Kashyap film created quite the buzz when it released last month. She is yet to recover from the feedback for her role in the film.

“I was joking around saying that I'm still so ‘choked’ by the response, but I'm trying to ‘breathe’. It has just been a month since Choked released and like I'm still getting a lot of responses for it. The last few months have been really overwhelming because even though my role in Special Ops was tiny the response was great. Then Choked came along and now Breathe has released. I'm glad that the work I've been doing in last year-and-a-half is all kind of coming out in such a short span,” she said.

Breathe: Into The Shadows also stars Abhishek Bachchan in his digital debut, alongwith Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen. The psychological thriller, directed by Mayank Sharma, is out now on Amazon Prime Video. Saiyami plays the role of an escort, inspired by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.

Talking about the experience of shooting the series, Saiyami said Abhishek would keep the mood light on the sets with his humour.

“I’m glad that Abhishek has taken this step into the digital world. Yuva and Bluffmaster are my two favorite films. He’s really pushing himself as an actor with Breathe, which is very exciting to watch. He is great fun to be around because he's constantly pulling people’s legs. The atmosphere on the sets was great,” she said.

Saiyami made her acting debut with Mirzya in 2016. She had no plans of becoming an actress, until she started doing theatre in college. Despite being actress Usha Kiran’s granddaughter, Saiyami had a normal upbringing in Nasik as her parents did not want her involved in the film world.

“My parents shifted to Nasik with my sister and I because they wanted us to have a normal upbringing, away from the film world. I consider myself blessed because we've grown up swimming in lakes and going on treks. When I came back to Mumbai, I started doing theater in college. That's when the acting bug bit me, before that I was completely into sports. So the shift kind of happened when I was in college. So acting was not at all on the cards and till date my parents and my family's a little surprised that I kind of took to acting,” she said.

Saiyami revealed that it was her interactions with actor Adil Hussain which made her sure about her career choice. “When I started training, I kind of blessed to train with Adil Hussain, who's like my acting coach who I still keep going back to. And ever since I had my interaction with him, there has never been a second thought, even though there have been times when I haven't been offered work,” she shared.