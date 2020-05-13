After Circus and Fauji, Doordarshan is Bringing Back Doosra Keval Starring Shah Rukh Khan

After Circus and Fauji, Doordarshan is bringing back Doosra Keval, yet another serial featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in his early days as an actor.

A tweet on the official handle of Doordarshan read: "Coming soon - #DoosraKeval starring @iamsrk on @RetroDD".

Doosra Keval, a limited-episode show, released in 1989. Shah Rukh played the role of Keval, a village boy who goes to town and never returns.

Amid lockdown, DD has been re-airing old shows such as Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shriman Shrimati, Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi and Fauji among many more.

Recently, Ramayan in its re-telecast almost three decades after its first run, became the most-watched entertainment show in the world.

A tweet from the official account of channel Doordarshan read: "WORLD RECORD!! Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April"

According to media reports, the show overtook the popular Game Of Thrones in terms of viewership.

