After Claiming Karan Mehra Hit Nisha Rawal, Kashmera Shah Says She Chooses to 'Remain Neutral'

Actress Kashmera Shah has once again spoken about the ongoing fight between actor couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal urging that the matter should not be treated as gossip for the sake of their son, Kavish. Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Kashmera had come out in support of Nisha. She had said, “I am with Nisha and apparently he (Karan) did hit her and there were a lot of financial things he has MESSED up with and he has been hitting her for the last couple of times and we found out when we came to the house and Nisha has been quiet about it because it is a very personal thing."

However, Kashmera has now penned a lengthy note on her Instagram account, saying that she chooses to “remain neutral" on the matter as she is friends with both Nisha and Karan.

Sharing an old happy family photo of Karan and Nisha with their kid, Kashmera wrote, “These are my friends. These are the people I love very much. All three of them. So when one is hurt by the other I am sure the other is also hurting. I am writing this today because I could not bring myself to take just one person’s side yesterday as I was told by people from both sides."

She continued, “Then there were inane calls from the press hounding me as their friend asking me to wash their dirty laundry in public which I WILL NOT… Again I am against Anyone touching a woman without her permission but I am also against a Happy Family Breaking. So if you are asking me to take sides I choose to take the side of the young child here… I don’t know his father’s side at all but I cannot bash him as he is now and Always will be Kaavish’s dad so I choose to remain neutral… So I choose not to wash my hands in this mud BUT I will stand by my friendship and I will be with Kaavish and his parents. I cannot have him grow up and see one more person taking sides and slinging mud at his parents… I am with my Friends No Matter What. People make mistakes and many do very bad things. PLEASE THINK ABOUT THE YOUNG BOY BEFORE YOU TREAT THIS AS GOSSIP. And for the ones that did not understand what I wrote let me be clear I AM AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE."

Karan Mehra is best known for his breakout role as Naitik Singhania in the popular television show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai". The couple, who got married in 2012 after dating for four years and shares a son Kavish, has appeared in various TV serials, including the dance reality show “Nach Baliye".

