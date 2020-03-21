English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
2-MIN READ

After Contagion, Fans Find Coronavirus References in Disney’s Tangled

With the novel coronavirus spreading, fan theories have emerged and pop culture is being revisted to search for references to the current time.

As social distancing and quarantine have become two of the most important social exercises amid the coronavirus pandemic these days, people are already looking up for other ways to keep themselves entertained. While some are binge-watching movies and TV series, others are passing their time by making hilarious memes.

One of the many memes talks about how Rapunzel from Disney’s Tangled quarantined herself for 18 years. She was kept away from the town of Corona for years by her mother and this fact is making people find a resemblance between Tangled and the current scenario.

With this, people are also talking about how Rapunzel spent 18 precious years in quarantine while people are miserably failing in just two days.

However, this is not stopping them from taking lessons from Rapunzel and make a list of work that can be done while being in isolation.

This is not the only resemblance for Coronavirus that has went online so far. The movie Contagion, starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon and Kate Winslet, talks about a deadly virus that disrupts lives and causes pandemic. A lot of people have related the movie to ongoing situation.

Earlier, people have shared information on how various books and prophecies correctly predicted the Coronavirus long before. While a lot of these are not true, there ae being circulated in large numbers.

