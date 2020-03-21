After Contagion, Fans Find Coronavirus References in Disney’s Tangled

As social distancing and quarantine have become two of the most important social exercises amid the coronavirus pandemic these days, people are already looking up for other ways to keep themselves entertained. While some are binge-watching movies and TV series, others are passing their time by making hilarious memes.

One of the many memes talks about how Rapunzel from Disney’s Tangled quarantined herself for 18 years. She was kept away from the town of Corona for years by her mother and this fact is making people find a resemblance between Tangled and the current scenario.

Sooooo in the movie tangled her mother keeps her quarantined right! Google the name of the kingdom in tangled, drop a gif of your reaction pic.twitter.com/i2sK862Wpb — Rach! (@_Rachelllll__) March 20, 2020

Is this why Mother Gothel quarantined Rapunzel for 18 years in the movie Tangled im— pic.twitter.com/Kskjj0CEIn — Tina B. ️‍ (@inaurner) March 20, 2020

Wanna know something weird?



Remember the movie Tangled?



And how the mom keeps her quarantined right?



Google the name of the kingdom from Tangled. pic.twitter.com/ukTcn99elW — Zach Pope (@popetheking) March 20, 2020

With this, people are also talking about how Rapunzel spent 18 precious years in quarantine while people are miserably failing in just two days.

I don’t know how Rapunzel lasted 18 years in a tower. I’m barely on day 4 of quarantine and I’m losing my mind due to boredom. — drea (@Dreuhhhhhhhh) March 17, 2020

when will my life begin - tangled ✨



just a few reminders from rapunzel, the ghORL who was under quarantine for 18 years HAHAHAHA



stay safe; wash your hands pipol pic.twitter.com/q6IWsYJZZ5 — yu (@HughKliedItuhat) March 17, 2020

However, this is not stopping them from taking lessons from Rapunzel and make a list of work that can be done while being in isolation.

Mother Gothel was into something... pic.twitter.com/rXHZyDn6vs — 3lyssa (@3lyssa) March 20, 2020

This is not the only resemblance for Coronavirus that has went online so far. The movie Contagion, starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon and Kate Winslet, talks about a deadly virus that disrupts lives and causes pandemic. A lot of people have related the movie to ongoing situation.

Yo you guys got to watch the movie “Contagion” it’s exactly what’s going on right now! — Sergio.s550 (@sergio_s550) March 21, 2020

Earlier, people have shared information on how various books and prophecies correctly predicted the Coronavirus long before. While a lot of these are not true, there ae being circulated in large numbers.

Follow @News18Movies for more

