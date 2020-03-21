After Covid-19 Diagnosis, Kanika Kapoor’s Holi Party Video in Lucknow Goes Viral

A video of Kanika Kapoor attending a Holi party in Lucknow after returning from London is doing rounds on social media. The Baby Doll singer, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, attended the Holi gathering after socialising at a birthday party where several politicians from Rajasthan were also present.

The singer, however, had earlier denied being a part of any gathering, telling media that she only attended one birthday party after returning from London.

In the video, the singer is seen dressed in a white salwar kameez. The other guests at the party can be seen interacting with her and also showering flower petals as her song Chittiyaan Kalaaiyaan plays in the background.

Kanika on Friday shared a lengthy post on her Instagram confirming that she had been tested positive with COVID-19. She said she had flown into India from London 10 days ago and was scanned at the airport as per the normal procedure. She, however, started to develop flu-like symptoms four days ago after which she got herself tested and the results came positive for COVID-19.

According to several reports, the singer is in quarantine at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow after being tested positive for coronavirus.

The party in which Kanika was present was attended by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son and BJP MP Dushyant. The political leaders have put themselves in quarantine after Kanika tested positive for the virus. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who had also attended the party in which Kanika was present, has put himself in isolation.

