After Covid-19 Diagnosis, Kanika Kapoor’s Holi Party Video in Lucknow Goes Viral

A video of Kanika Kapoor attending a Holi party in Lucknow after returning from London is doing rounds on social media. The Baby Doll singer, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, attended the Holi gathering after socialising at a birthday party where several politicians from Rajasthan were also present.
The singer, however, had earlier denied being a part of any gathering, telling media that she only attended one birthday party after returning from London.
In the video, the singer is seen dressed in a white salwar kameez. The other guests at the party can be seen interacting with her and also showering flower petals as her song Chittiyaan Kalaaiyaan plays in the background.
Kanika on Friday shared a lengthy post on her Instagram confirming that she had been tested positive with COVID-19. She said she had flown into India from London 10 days ago and was scanned at the airport as per the normal procedure. She, however, started to develop flu-like symptoms four days ago after which she got herself tested and the results came positive for COVID-19.
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
According to several reports, the singer is in quarantine at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow after being tested positive for coronavirus.
The party in which Kanika was present was attended by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son and BJP MP Dushyant. The political leaders have put themselves in quarantine after Kanika tested positive for the virus. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who had also attended the party in which Kanika was present, has put himself in isolation.
