After Cricket World Cup, Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Fly to Madrid to Watch UEFA Finale

For Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, it is one sporting event after another in life right now. After attending the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony in London, the actor-filmmaker and his rumoured ladylove now have their eyes set on the football field. They will witness the UEFA Champions League finale in Madrid.The couple was in London recently where Shibani co-hosted the opening ceremony of the World Cup, while Farhan was one of the guests invited to represent India at the event. The pair is now heading to Madrid, after Farhan was invited by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to attend the final match which will take place between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday, read a statement.The couple, who even visited the stadium a day before the match, shared a few photographs on social media. In one of the images, Farhan and Shibani can be seen posing in front of the UEFA Champions Trophy. "This cup ain't for sharing," Farhan wrote on Instagram.Sharing a glimpse of the stadium, Farhan shared a photograph in which he is sitting in one of the empty stands. He captioned it, "The calm before tomorrow's storm."At the 2019 ICC World Cup opening ceremony, former Indian skipper Anil Kumble and Farhan represented India in a game of gully cricket. A team of two players - one cricketer and one celebrity - of the 10 participating teams took turns to score as many runs as possible in the given sixty seconds. India managed to score only 19 runs, the least among the 10 teams competing for the cricket world cup title this year.Read: Fans Unhappy After Farhan Akhtar-Anil Kumble Came Last in 60-second Challenge at World Cup 2019