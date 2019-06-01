After Cricket World Cup, Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Fly to Madrid to Watch UEFA Finale

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
After Cricket World Cup, Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Fly to Madrid to Watch UEFA Finale
The rumoured couple is flying from one international sporting event to another and sharing their journey with fans on social media.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
For Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, it is one sporting event after another in life right now. After attending the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony in London, the actor-filmmaker and his rumoured ladylove now have their eyes set on the football field. They will witness the UEFA Champions League finale in Madrid.
The couple was in London recently where Shibani co-hosted the opening ceremony of the World Cup, while Farhan was one of the guests invited to represent India at the event. The pair is now heading to Madrid, after Farhan was invited by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to attend the final match which will take place between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday, read a statement.
The couple, who even visited the stadium a day before the match, shared a few photographs on social media. In one of the images, Farhan and Shibani can be seen posing in front of the UEFA Champions Trophy. "This cup ain't for sharing," Farhan wrote on Instagram.
Sharing a glimpse of the stadium, Farhan shared a photograph in which he is sitting in one of the empty stands. He captioned it, "The calm before tomorrow's storm."
At the 2019 ICC World Cup opening ceremony, former Indian skipper Anil Kumble and Farhan represented India in a game of gully cricket. A team of two players - one cricketer and one celebrity - of the 10 participating teams took turns to score as many runs as possible in the given sixty seconds. India managed to score only 19 runs, the least among the 10 teams competing for the cricket world cup title this year.
Read: Fans Unhappy After Farhan Akhtar-Anil Kumble Came Last in 60-second Challenge at World Cup 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
The couple was in London recently where Shibani co-hosted the opening ceremony of the World Cup, while Farhan was one of the guests invited to represent India at the event. The pair is now heading to Madrid, after Farhan was invited by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to attend the final match which will take place between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday, read a statement.
The couple, who even visited the stadium a day before the match, shared a few photographs on social media. In one of the images, Farhan and Shibani can be seen posing in front of the UEFA Champions Trophy. "This cup ain't for sharing," Farhan wrote on Instagram.
Sharing a glimpse of the stadium, Farhan shared a photograph in which he is sitting in one of the empty stands. He captioned it, "The calm before tomorrow's storm."
At the 2019 ICC World Cup opening ceremony, former Indian skipper Anil Kumble and Farhan represented India in a game of gully cricket. A team of two players - one cricketer and one celebrity - of the 10 participating teams took turns to score as many runs as possible in the given sixty seconds. India managed to score only 19 runs, the least among the 10 teams competing for the cricket world cup title this year.
Read: Fans Unhappy After Farhan Akhtar-Anil Kumble Came Last in 60-second Challenge at World Cup 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- World No Tobacco Day: Busting Common Myths About Smoking
- IAF's Flight Lt. Mohana Singh Becomes First Woman to Fly Hawk Advanced Fighter Jet
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results