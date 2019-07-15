After Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals, Aditya Roy Kapur Attends Wimbledon Final in London
Aditya Roy Kapur shared on Instagram real-time photos from London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where the Wimbledon finale took place on Sunday.
Image: Instagram/Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur was among the select few who saw Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a historic match to clinch his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday.
The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share real-time photos from London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where the much-anticipated finale took place. “Madness,” he captioned one picture.
On another, a long-shot of Djokovic and Federer playing as spectators watch in rapt attention, his Kalank co-star Sonakshi Sinha commented, “SO jealous!!!!!!!!”
Notably, Adtiya had also previously attended the two ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals, one between India and New Zealand and the other between Australia and England. The Fitoor actor took to Instagram to share images of both the matches, much to the envy of his 1.2 million followers.
Interestingly, both the Wimbledon and the ICC Cricket World Cup finals were held on the same day this year. While Djokovic defeated Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3), England dismissed New Zealand to win their first world cup ever in the super over of what turned out to be one of the most exciting ODI matches of all time.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aditya will next be seen opposite Disha Patani in Mohit Suri’s Malang and alongside Alia Bhatt in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.
