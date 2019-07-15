Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

After Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals, Aditya Roy Kapur Attends Wimbledon Final in London

Aditya Roy Kapur shared on Instagram real-time photos from London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where the Wimbledon finale took place on Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals, Aditya Roy Kapur Attends Wimbledon Final in London
Image: Instagram/Aditya Roy Kapur
Loading...

Aditya Roy Kapur was among the select few who saw Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a historic match to clinch his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share real-time photos from London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where the much-anticipated finale took place. “Madness,” he captioned one picture.

On another, a long-shot of Djokovic and Federer playing as spectators watch in rapt attention, his Kalank co-star Sonakshi Sinha commented, “SO jealous!!!!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram

Madness.

A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on

View this post on Instagram

😬

A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on

Notably, Adtiya had also previously attended the two ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals, one between India and New Zealand and the other between Australia and England. The Fitoor actor took to Instagram to share images of both the matches, much to the envy of his 1.2 million followers.

View this post on Instagram

🇮🇳

A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on

View this post on Instagram

🇬🇧 vs 🇦🇺

A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on

Interestingly, both the Wimbledon and the ICC Cricket World Cup finals were held on the same day this year. While Djokovic defeated Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3), England dismissed New Zealand to win their first world cup ever in the super over of what turned out to be one of the most exciting ODI matches of all time.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aditya will next be seen opposite Disha Patani in Mohit Suri’s Malang and alongside Alia Bhatt in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram