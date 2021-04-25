After Criticism, Kangana Ranaut Calls 'She-man' Comment About Taapsee Pannu a 'Compliment'

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently targetted her contemporary Taapsee Pannu on Twitter by calling her ‘She-man.’ However, after being criticized by Twitter users, the Queen actress has said that she meant the comment as a compliment about Taapsee’s ‘tough looks.’

A Twitter user on Saturday commented that Kangana’s She-Man comment was ‘cheap.’ Replying to a fan of the actress, he wrote, This is equally wrong and condescending. FYI. I had never watched this before though. Also there’s a huge diff between this and the Kangana tweet.

In this, it’s scripted and they are both involved. With consent. Here, she only targeted her and used a cheap line for no reason (sic)."

To this, Kangana wrote, “Being a she man is cheap ? How rude Nayan…. I think it’s a compliment for her tough looks … why you thinking only negative I don’t understand (sic)."

Being a she man is cheap ? How rude Nayan…. I think it’s a compliment for her tough looks … why you thinking only negative I don’t understand…— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021

On Friday, Kangana shared a sarcastic definition of Taapsee on a Twitter handle called ‘Urban Dictionary’ which read, “Taapsee Pannu is bollywood actress known for her befitting replies. She’s also called as the “Sasti Copy" of Indian superstar and padma shri recipient - Kangana Ranaut. She is also a member of Pappu Gang (sic)," read the definition.

Kangana retweeted it and added, “Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today…"

Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today …. 😂— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021

The tweet was criticised by her followers who claimed that Kangana was ‘bullying’ Taapsee. One user wrote, “Then what’s the difference between you and Bullywood? All that standing up for Sushant only to turn around and do similar to someone else." Another comment read, “Shame on you to insult another fellow female actress. We don’t know if there are bullies in Bollywood or not but you definitely are one. You preaching about anything is like devil quoting scriptures."

The comment was also deemed to be homophobic and transphobic as the term she-man is used derogatorily against trans people.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in Thalaivi, the biopic of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. Taapsee, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu.

