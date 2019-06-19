I Support Kangana All Through, Says Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina
Earlier actress Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel alleged that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina doesn't suffer from the condition and is being falsely framed.
Earlier actress Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel alleged that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina doesn't suffer from the condition and is being falsely framed.
Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina has been hitting headlines lately. It was said that she is suffering from the bipolar disorder and is critically ill. However, she later tweeted that she is partying with friends and is not in hospital.
Soon after, in a series of tweets, actress Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel alleged that Sunaina doesn't suffer from the condition and is being falsely framed. She wrote, "...Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends when Hrithik and Kangana were close." (sic)
"When Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming. Day before it was all over the media, so don’t give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings. (sic)" she added.
Now, Sunaina has tweeted in support of the actress. She took to Twitter and wrote, "I support Kangana all through."
I support Kangana all through— Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019
With that, she also hinted that all is not well in her life. "And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired," she wrote in another tweet.
And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired— Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019
Sunaina has been staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days, before she went back home to stay in the same building as her parents - Rakesh and Pinky Roshan. "While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live," she told Pinkvilla.
On being probed further, Sunaina said, "It's what I am going through with my family...! It's living hell. Yes, there are certain issues, but please don't ask me to talk about this more as it's about my family and I don't want them to be affected further."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Meryl Streep is the Perfect Arch-nemesis of Monterey Five in Big Little Lies
- Your Mozilla Firefox Web Browser Has a Critical Bug, And You Must Update it Now
- Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli in London Ahead of India-Afghanistan Clash at The Rose Bowl
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza Hit Back at Twitter Trolling
- Support Pours in From Music Industry After Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Throat Cancer
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s