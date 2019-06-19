I Support Kangana All Through, Says Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina has been hitting headlines lately. It was said that she is suffering from the bipolar disorder and is critically ill. However, she later tweeted that she is partying with friends and is not in hospital.

Soon after, in a series of tweets, actress Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel alleged that Sunaina doesn't suffer from the condition and is being falsely framed. She wrote, "...Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends when Hrithik and Kangana were close." (sic)

"When Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming. Day before it was all over the media, so don’t give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings. (sic)" she added.

Now, Sunaina has tweeted in support of the actress. She took to Twitter and wrote, "I support Kangana all through."

I support Kangana all through — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

With that, she also hinted that all is not well in her life. "And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired," she wrote in another tweet.

And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

Sunaina has been staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days, before she went back home to stay in the same building as her parents - Rakesh and Pinky Roshan. "While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live," she told Pinkvilla.

On being probed further, Sunaina said, "It's what I am going through with my family...! It's living hell. Yes, there are certain issues, but please don't ask me to talk about this more as it's about my family and I don't want them to be affected further."

