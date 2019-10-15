After Darbar Shoot, Rajinikanth off to Himalayas with Daughter Aishwarya
Reportedly, Rajinikanth and Aishwarya are on a spiritual retreat and have visited holy places like Rishikesh, Kedarnath and Neelkanta mountain ranges.
image of Aishwarya Dhanush, Rajinikanth, courtesy of Instagram
Superstar Rajinikanth, after wrapping up his upcoming film Darbar, has packed his back for a hiking trip to the Himalayas with daughter Aishwarya. Reportedly, the father-daughter duo will be visiting Kedarnath and Neelkanta mountain ranges in Himalayas where his Guru Babaji’s ashram is located. In fact, Rajinikanth was spotted at the airport along with Aishwarya Dhanush catching a flight to Dehradun.
As per reports, the trip to the Himalayas is a spiritual retreat. The father–daughter duo have gone to places like the Swami Dayananda Ashram and the historic Badrinath temple and have also indulged in ritualistic activities like Ganga Arti. Some of the pictures from their trip have also come up on social media. Check them out here:
On the movies front, Sun Pictures recently announced that they will finance Rajinikanth's next project with director Siva, which is currently being called Thalaivar 168. The production house has earlier given blockbuster hits like Enthrian and Petta with the superstar.
Meanwhile, Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss, sees Nayanthara in the lead opposite Rajinikanth. The film will see Rajinikanth return to playing a cop after 25 years.
The first posters of Darbar were released a few days back and featured the headshot of the superstar surrounded by police paraphernalia including a rifle, belt and a police badge.
THERImax 🔥 #DarbarSecondLook poster from team #DARBAR 👑@rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad @kabilanchelliah #HappyOnam pic.twitter.com/tv9KyTjbGl— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) September 11, 2019
Here you go guys, get creative and rock it. Follow the link to download the HD file https://t.co/iOyGXEpw3V @rajinikanth @LycaProductions @santoshsivan @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/EDz5QlA373— A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) July 25, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Big Little Lies Actor Zoe Kravitz Joins Robert Pattinson's The Batman as Catwoman
- Facebook Libra is Official, Even Though a Lot of The High Profile Partners Have Left
- Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo Winning the Nobel Prize Together is #CoupleGoals
- All-New BMW 3-Series Test Drive Review: Performance in the Lap of Luxury
- Neymar Gets Injured Again, Limps Out of Brazil's Friendly Against Nigeria