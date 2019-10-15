After Darbar Shoot, Rajinikanth off to Himalayas with Daughter Aishwarya

Superstar Rajinikanth, after wrapping up his upcoming film Darbar, has packed his back for a hiking trip to the Himalayas with daughter Aishwarya. Reportedly, the father-daughter duo will be visiting Kedarnath and Neelkanta mountain ranges in Himalayas where his Guru Babaji’s ashram is located. In fact, Rajinikanth was spotted at the airport along with Aishwarya Dhanush catching a flight to Dehradun.

As per reports, the trip to the Himalayas is a spiritual retreat. The father–daughter duo have gone to places like the Swami Dayananda Ashram and the historic Badrinath temple and have also indulged in ritualistic activities like Ganga Arti. Some of the pictures from their trip have also come up on social media. Check them out here:

On the movies front, Sun Pictures recently announced that they will finance Rajinikanth's next project with director Siva, which is currently being called Thalaivar 168. The production house has earlier given blockbuster hits like Enthrian and Petta with the superstar.

Meanwhile, Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss, sees Nayanthara in the lead opposite Rajinikanth. The film will see Rajinikanth return to playing a cop after 25 years.

The first posters of Darbar were released a few days back and featured the headshot of the superstar surrounded by police paraphernalia including a rifle, belt and a police badge.

