English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Daredevil and Iron Fist, Netflix Cancels New Seasons of Marvel's Jessica Jones and The Punisher
Netflix has cancelled two Marvel superhero series "Jessica Jones" and "The Punisher" hinting at the end of its licensing partnership with Disney-owned Marvel.
Netflix is Increasing Subscription Prices For US Subscribers; Will it Become More Expensive in Other Countries Soon?
Loading...
Netflix has cancelled two Marvel superhero series Jessica Jones and The Punisher hinting at the end of its licensing partnership with Disney-owned Marvel.
The announcement comes after the streaming giant ended its other Marvel series -- Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage.
Netflix said in a statement, "Marvel's 'The Punisher' will not return for a third season on Netflix. Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and an exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come."
"In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel's Jessica Jones.' We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards among many others. We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning," the statement further read.
The decision comes as Disney prepares to launch its own streaming service, Disney+ later this year.
Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb also published a letter to fans shortly after news broke, "Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters but you know Marvel better than that," he said.
Follow @news18movies for more
The announcement comes after the streaming giant ended its other Marvel series -- Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage.
Netflix said in a statement, "Marvel's 'The Punisher' will not return for a third season on Netflix. Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and an exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come."
"In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel's Jessica Jones.' We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards among many others. We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning," the statement further read.
The decision comes as Disney prepares to launch its own streaming service, Disney+ later this year.
Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb also published a letter to fans shortly after news broke, "Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters but you know Marvel better than that," he said.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tom Holland Confirms Avengers Endgame Theory, Luka Chuppi Not To Release in Pakistan
- Mamma, Give Me a Break, Says Priyanka Chopra When Madhu Chopra Asked Her About Pregnancy Rumours
- Here's What You Need to Know About the Gene Causing Obesity
- Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
- Skoda Auto India Settles Trademark Row With Monte Carlo, Relaunches Rapid
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results