Body of Sridevi To Arrive in Mumbai Tomorrow; Family Issues Statement

Following the death of Sridevi on Saturday night, at her nephew's wedding in Dubai, her body will reportedly be released tomorrow, by the medico-legal authorities in the Emirate, after standard post-mortem tests and procedures. The late Bollywood icon's body will be flown to Mumbai tomorrow, with funeral rites expected to be held later in the day.A statement issued by YRF Communications went as follows:"Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor.They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief.Late Sridevi Kapoor's body will arrive in India tomorrow. We will update you on all further information as and when it's available to us.Request you to kindly reach out to us on everything related to this and we urge you to please not call the family for information on the same."People from all over India, and indeed many other parts of the world, are still reeling from the sudden and tragic demise of Sridevi, who succumbed to a major cardiac episode last night in Dubai, where she was attending the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor, and the younger of her two daughters, Khushi. What began as an already closely-followed happy family celebration ended in grief and increased scrutiny.The news first spread as celebrities, civil servants and civilians all came together on social media to express their sorrow and perhaps process their grief. Regarded as the country’s first female superstar, Sridevi’s 54-year old actor's long and lustrous career, spanned close to five decades with roots in all the various woods of Bolly, Tolly, Molly as well as Tamil and Kannada language cinema. Perhaps self-ironically then, after a 15 year-long hiatus from acting, she marked her return to cinema with the critically acclaimed English Vinglish (2012) in which she magnificently portrayed an Indian housewife, unable to speak or understand a single word of English, who lived with her family in New York.Despite her absence from the screens, Sridevi had never faded from public memory, having etched a special place for herself in the cinemas of languages across the country. During her heyday of the '80s and '90s she was the most incandescent pan-Indian film star in the world, adept at both comedy and drama, delivering nuanced performances in each of her films, whatever the language. Her comic timing was impeccable and she was equally versed in both romanticism and gravitas. With the passing of such a luminescent star then, it's perhaps no wonder that the grieving is universal.