After Decades of Acting, Mohanlal Turns Director with Barroz

Four decades in cinema, it’s time for Mohanlal to take up a different role behind the camera, that of a director. Mohanlal turns director for ‘Barroz’, a 3-D film set in a Portuguese backdrop about a man who stands guard to a 400-year-old treasure of Vasco da Gama, the explorer. The news was put on his blog ‘The Complete Actor’ that was released on Easter.The thought of directing a movie has been with him for so many years. “In my journey with cinema for over four decades, even beyond a decisive juncture, comes a wonderful chance. I am directing a movie. From the one who enacted many different roles before the camera is moving behind,” he writes.Mohanlal envisions redefining the magical spell created by Arabian tales to a Portuguese setting for both young and adult audiences alike.He also talked about how he landed on the idea. Mohanlal had earlier planned a 3D stage show with director T.K. Rajeev Kumar for which he had a discussion with Jijo Punnoose, the filmmaker who made ‘My Dear Kuttichathan’ in 1984, the first ever Indian movie to be filmed in 3D.The plan got dropped considering the humungous cost that could incur. However, he chanced upon listening to a story Jijo had penned – ‘Barroz – Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure’. Barroz, the treasure keeper, waiting for the right predecessor of Gama to handover the valuables forms the crux of the story. The confusion over the director ended when Mohanlal himself volunteered, with Jijo’s backing.The search for a host of foreign actors for the characters is currently on.“The movie gives life to Jijo’s dream of directing a world cinema. I am performing the role of Barroz,” the post reads.He does not hide the joy of joining back with the Navodaya family, the producer veteran in Malayalam. Navodaya studio was founded by Jijo’s father Navodaya Appachan, who had bankrolled many Malayalam films including ‘My Dear Kuttichathan’.Recently, Mohanlal finished shooting for the period drama ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’, and is about to start joining his new movie ‘Ittimani Made in China’. His latest, a widely appreciated 'Lucifer,' has grossed over Rs 150 crore at the box office and inching towards to be the first Malayalam film to the Rs 200 crore mark.