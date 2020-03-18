After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma Takes Up WHO's #SafeHands Challenge to Fight Coronavirus

As part of the World Health Organization's Safe Hands challenge, celebrities are taking to social media to encourage hand hygiene.

WHO has asked dozens of high-profile figures, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, to share videos of themselves washing their hands as a protective measure against COVID-19, the disease caused by a newly identified coronavirus.

After Deepika, Anushka Sharma has taken up the #SafeHands challenge, initiated by WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who has been nominating the celebrities via tweet to promote hand hygiene.

The actress looked effortlessly chic in a casual attire from her own clothing line Nush while explaining the importance of washing hands in her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Deepika thanked Ghebreyesus for nominating her for the #SafeHands challenge. The actress tweeted an instructional video on washing hands. She further nominated footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli and tennis ace Roger Federer to take up the challenge.

“#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!” Deepika wrote.