After Dhanush And Prabhas, Shilpa Shetty Watches Kantara, Says 'Had Goosebumps During Climax'

Kantara is the latest cinematic phenomenon to have come out from the realms of Kannada cinema. The action-thriller film written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films stars Shetty as a Kambala champion, who comes to loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda feature in supporting roles. Needless to say, the film has performed well in the South and is now looking forward to a glorious run in the Hindi belt. While the film is garnering rave reviews from everyone, Shilpa Shetty couldn’t help but praise Shetty’s magnum opus.

On Sunday, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the movie in a theater. Additionally, she also penned an appreciation note expressing her love and admiration for the movie. Her caption read, “Appreciation post for #kantara. Watched the film in the theatre… OMG! What a narrative, emotion, vibe and world… Had goose bumps during the climax… The POWER OF CINEMA, transports the watcher into this world… A world I belong to, really took me back to my roots. Without any bias, this one’s a must watch just for the sheer brilliance of storytelling, performances, heart, faith and direction. Whoa!! # @rishabshetty77 @rishabshettyfilms, Hats off to your conviction and versatility, You have worn many hats in this project and added feathers to it too. Enjoy the success.” (sic)

Responding to the actor’s adulation post, Rishab Shetty commented, “Thank You so much for your kind words. It means a lot!”. Meanwhile, even her fans seemed to concur with her review. One of then wrote, “Yes, you are absolutely right Akka! It was damn amazing movie. What an acting by everyone especially our Rishabh Anna”. Another fan commented, “I’ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up”. Someone also said, “Content is bigger than Superstar! In 2022, audience won’t accept mediocrity. Well done to Kantara film for outstanding film”.

Made on a shoestring budget of Rs 16 crores, the film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and is still going strong at the box office.

