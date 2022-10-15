After Dhanush, Prabhas Reviews Rishab Shetty's Kantara, Says 'A Must Watch Film in Theatres'

Kannada film ‘Kantara,’ starring Rishabh Shetty, has been generating a huge buzz across the country. Made on a small budget, Kantara hit the theatres on September 30. The film has been drawing everyone’s attention for its spectacular content and performances.

On Friday, pan-India star Prabhas took to Instagram to share his review of the film and revealed that he had watched it twice in theatre. He wrote: “Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!”

Earlier, Tamil superstar Dhanush heaped praise on Kantara. The actor recently watched Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and took to Twitter to appreciate the movie. He wrote, “Kantara… Mind blowing!! A must watch… Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films… keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless.” (sic)

Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must watch .. Rishab Shetty , you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films .. keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 14, 2022

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has become the highest-rated film on IMDb by surpassing Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. The film has been receiving rave reviews from the critics and audiences alike.

Last week, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep penned a long appreciation post for Kantara team and Rishabh Shetty and thanked them for believing in a subject like this. Kiccha also gave a shout-out to Rishabh for his “fantabulous performance” in the movie. He also praised music director Ajaneesh B Loknath for his commendable score in the film.

Kantara is witnessing a dream run at the box office despite clashing with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Nagarjuna’s The Ghost and Chiranjeevi’s Godfather on the big screen. With an average start on its opening day, the Kannada film picked up momentum from its second day after getting positive reviews from audiences and film critics alike. The action thriller, which was reportedly produced on a budget of Rs 16 crores, managed to gross over Rs 50 crores within seven days of its release.

