2-min read

After Dia Mirza-Sahil Sangha Part Ways, Kanika Dhillon Announces Separation from Prakash Kovelamudi

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha announced their separation after being together for 11 years. Soon after that, Kanika Dhillon and Prakash Kovelamudi also revealed they separated in 2017 in a joint statement issued on Thursday.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
After Dia Mirza-Sahil Sangha Part Ways, Kanika Dhillon Announces Separation from Prakash Kovelamudi
Image of Sahil Sangha, Dia Mirza, Kanika Dhillon, Prakash Kovelamudi, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha announced their separation after four years of marriage in a joint statement on Instagram on Thursday. The couple who had know each other for more than a decade did not reveal the reason behind the decision and urged for privacy in the matter.

Dia and Sahil shared similar notes on their social media handles, which read, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate."

"We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other."

She added, "We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time."

Dia emphasised that neither she nor her Sahil will comment on the matter any further. "We will not be commenting any further on this matter," she concluded.

Later in the evening, Indian film industry writer Kanika Dhillon (JudgeMentall Hia Kya, Ra One, Manmarziyaan) and debutante director Prakash Kovelamudi (JudgeMentall Hia Kya) also revealed that they had parted ways after tying the knot in 2014. They confirmed the news and explained that they had separated two years ago in 2017.

"Yes, we did split but not during Judgementall Hai Kya. It happened 2 years back, before the cameras rolled on the film," the former couple said in a joint statement.

Prakash even tried to open up about what went wrong during three years of marriage while Kanika remained tight-lipped.

"We were settled in Hyderabad, as my social circle is there, but Kanika shifted to Mumbai, around 2 years back..." While Kanika added, "That’s really not important, what matters is that we are still friends and the decision is amicable," reported dnaindia.com.

Now reports claim that Dia-Sahil and Kanika-Prakash's separation may have a link. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the separation of these two couples seem to be connected and the website suggested Sahil's alleged closeness with Kanika as the reason behind his break-up with Dia. Moreover, the tabloid also reported about Dia's "amazing chemistry" with Mohit Raina, with whom she had worked on Zee5's Kaafir.

Read full article
