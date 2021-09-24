After Dil Chahta Hai, Saif Ali Khan to Collaborate With Farhan Akhtar for Fire

What can be easily dubbed as the stronger and second innings of Saif Ali Khan’s acting career, the phase is more of highs than lows. The actor’s filmography has seen a sharp and steep curve, with his performances getting better with each character he portrays. The star featured in the recently-released horror-comedy, Bhoot Police and is currently savouring the rave reviews coming his way. Although he has accomplished much in recent times, Saif has a long way to go and a lot to look forward to.

Among other interesting projects on his work slate, he has a collaboration lined up with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Saif confirmed that he will work with Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment for a new film, titled Fire, wherein he will essay the role of a fireman. Speaking about the reunion in near future, Saif told the portal, “I have been wanting to do a film with Excel for a while now.” This association is happening after two long decades. They worked together in 2001 for the critically acclaimed Dil Chahta Hai, also Farhan’s directorial debut. "They (Excel) are so organized and have a lovely work atmosphere for the actors. I am really looking forward to getting into Fire,” he was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying.

Recently, Saif opened up about the choice of characters and scripts coming his way. He said Bhoot Police was one script that he fell in love with, adding the film is very close to his heart. “There are certain scripts that you read and fall in love with immediately because you see the potential they hold. You find it important that it gets made in a certain way because you have a lot of hope with that kind of script,” Saif was quoted by Bangalore Mirror as saying.

During a recent interaction with indianexpress.com, Saif was asked what advice he would give his children, if they want to pursue an acting career in future. Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is a well-known actress in Bollywood. He is also the father to Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. In response to the question, Saif said, “I’d say just be actors. Enjoy acting and playing roles.”

Saif will soon share screen space with Rani Mukerji for Bunty Aur Babli 2. They were last seen together in the hit film, Hum Tum. Saif is also committed to the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster, Vikram Vedha. Hrithik Roshan has been cast to play the other main lead.

