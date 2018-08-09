After Dilbar, Nora Fatehi is All Set to Win Hearts in Stree's New Song Kamariya

After winning thousands of hearts with her dance moves in the song Dilbar in John Abraham's Independence Day release Satyameva Jayate, Nora Fatehi is once again ready to rock her desi swag in upcoming film Stree's latest track Kamariya.Presented by Dinesh Vijan and a Maddock Films production in association with D2r films and Jio Studios, Stree, slated for release on August 31, stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi.Sung by Aastha Gill, Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya and Divya Kumar and composed by Sachin-Jigar, Kamariya is a peppy dance number that you would certainly want to add on to your playlist.In a recent interview with IANS, actress Nora Fatehi said she had a blast shooting for the with actors Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.Kamariya is a wonderfully composed song. The concept for the video is so fresh and it's unlike anything I have done before... The whole song has this rustic visual. Plus, I had a blast shooting for it with Rajkummar, Aparshakti and Abhishek," Nora said.Talking about her look, she said: "The costumes are so quirky. I am wearing a sari which has been tied around my waist with sneakers and a sweater. My hair is messy."Nora will be seen in a rustic look for the first time."When I was told that the girl I play in the song "Kamariya" will be from Bhopal and very rural but with spunk, I was up for the challenge and felt really ecstatic that I was donning an entirely new look. People have not seen me in a rustic earthy look," she said.Nora hopes she has done "done justice"."I hope people will like the new look. It will be something different for my fans and the audience," she added.