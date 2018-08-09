English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Dilbar, Nora Fatehi is All Set to Win Hearts in Stree's New Song Kamariya
Nora Fatehi will be seen in a rustic look for the first time in her new song 'Kamariya' from the movie 'Stree'.
Image Source: Still from the song and Instagram/ InstaBolly
Loading...
After winning thousands of hearts with her dance moves in the song Dilbar in John Abraham's Independence Day release Satyameva Jayate, Nora Fatehi is once again ready to rock her desi swag in upcoming film Stree's latest track Kamariya.
Presented by Dinesh Vijan and a Maddock Films production in association with D2r films and Jio Studios, Stree, slated for release on August 31, stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi.
Sung by Aastha Gill, Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya and Divya Kumar and composed by Sachin-Jigar, Kamariya is a peppy dance number that you would certainly want to add on to your playlist.
In a recent interview with IANS, actress Nora Fatehi said she had a blast shooting for the with actors Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.
Kamariya is a wonderfully composed song. The concept for the video is so fresh and it's unlike anything I have done before... The whole song has this rustic visual. Plus, I had a blast shooting for it with Rajkummar, Aparshakti and Abhishek," Nora said.
Talking about her look, she said: "The costumes are so quirky. I am wearing a sari which has been tied around my waist with sneakers and a sweater. My hair is messy."
Nora will be seen in a rustic look for the first time.
"When I was told that the girl I play in the song "Kamariya" will be from Bhopal and very rural but with spunk, I was up for the challenge and felt really ecstatic that I was donning an entirely new look. People have not seen me in a rustic earthy look," she said.
Nora hopes she has done "done justice".
"I hope people will like the new look. It will be something different for my fans and the audience," she added.
Also Watch
Presented by Dinesh Vijan and a Maddock Films production in association with D2r films and Jio Studios, Stree, slated for release on August 31, stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi.
Sung by Aastha Gill, Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya and Divya Kumar and composed by Sachin-Jigar, Kamariya is a peppy dance number that you would certainly want to add on to your playlist.
In a recent interview with IANS, actress Nora Fatehi said she had a blast shooting for the with actors Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.
Kamariya is a wonderfully composed song. The concept for the video is so fresh and it's unlike anything I have done before... The whole song has this rustic visual. Plus, I had a blast shooting for it with Rajkummar, Aparshakti and Abhishek," Nora said.
Talking about her look, she said: "The costumes are so quirky. I am wearing a sari which has been tied around my waist with sneakers and a sweater. My hair is messy."
Nora will be seen in a rustic look for the first time.
"When I was told that the girl I play in the song "Kamariya" will be from Bhopal and very rural but with spunk, I was up for the challenge and felt really ecstatic that I was donning an entirely new look. People have not seen me in a rustic earthy look," she said.
Nora hopes she has done "done justice".
"I hope people will like the new look. It will be something different for my fans and the audience," she added.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: Android One Makes Another Swoop
- Sidharth Malhotra Was Asked If He's Dating Kiara Advani And the Actor Couldn't Stop Blushing; Watch Video
- Amazon Freedom Sale: OnePlus 6, Honor View 10, Oppo Realme 1 And More on Heavy Discounts
- Flipkart Big Freedom Sale To Take on Amazon: All You Need to Know
- Manmarziyaan Trailer: Despite Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu's Hot Chemistry, Abhishek Bachchan Stands Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...