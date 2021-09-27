After Dinner Date, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat Come Together for an Instagram Live Session

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat recently came together for an Instagram live session and answered fan questions. One of the questions asked to the actress was to name the habit of Raqesh that she finds the most annoying. She said, “I think you drink way too much tea. Way too much. You need to cut down some of the tea.”

Raqesh assured Shamita that he will reduce his intake of tea but not before making fun of her for her tea-making skills. “I don’t want to have black tea.” She responded, “I know how to make that adrak wali chai (tea with ginger in it), okay! With all those 1,001 masalas that go in. Just to let you know. I have made it once also for you. Naam kharab karke rakh diya tumne mera (You have defamed me).”

During their stint on the digital reality show, Raqesh and Shamita grabbed many eyeballs due to their growing closeness and mushy romance. They even admitted to having feelings for each other on the show.

Raqesh was previously married to actress Ridhi Dogra. They got divorced in February 2019 after eight years of marriage. Both Ridhi and Raqesh released a joint statement announcing their separation after speculations around them living separately had surfaced.

