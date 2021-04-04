After Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Jayati Bhatia to Return on 'Sasural Simar Ka' season 2

Actress Jayati Bhatia returns in the second season of “Sasural Simar Ka". She plays Gitanjali Devi, or Mataji, in the show that has made her immensely popular.

“My character of Mataji has become synonymous with me and it is a testimony to the love and appreciation the viewers shower on us. While my character as Gitanjali Devi resonates with Mataji, there are few surprises that the audience will witness as the story unfolds," she said.

She is looking forward to being back on the show that has made her popular.

“I am very excited to be back on the show, (it’s) more like a homecoming, I am looking forward to working with the new cast and with Dipika Kakar. I hope that season two of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ tastes similar success as season one and achieves new feats," she said of the Colors show.

Meanwhile, the lead stars of the show, Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who played Simar and Prem are also returning for season two. Last month, Dipika surprised fans by dropping a promo for the show. In it she also teased a new character. “Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts…. Are you ready…… Lets create magic again,” she posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

Accroding to reports, Dipika and Shoiab have already started shooting for the show. The second season will start with the original story and then will focus on the new characters, played by Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar and Akash Jagga.