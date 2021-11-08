After Director-Producer Truce, Shooting of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' to Resume in Dec

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Vikram’, will resume the shooting for the much-anticipated film ‘Indian 2’ in December. Several online media reports suggest that the shooting for the long-delayed ‘Indian 2’ directed by Shankar will resume soon.

The shooting of the film was halted after an accident on the sets of the film in February 2020. Later, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the shoot. The film’s shooting was further delayed due to differences between director Shankar and Lyca Productions who are bankrolling Indian 2.

After several delays, director Shankar and officials of Lyca Productions have agreed to complete the project. During his differences with the production house, Shankar had put Indian 2 on hold and started directing a Telugu film with Ramcharan.

This prompted the production company to move the court and demand a ban on Shankar from directing other films without completing Indian 2. The trial court had instructed both sides to resolve the issue through negotiations and appointed a retired judge as arbitrator. In the ensuing negotiations, a settlement was reached.

Now, reports say that the shooting for Indian 2 will “surely resume from the mid of December”. The shooting will continue for at least 100 days. Kamal Haasan is also expected to resume shooting on December 15.

Indian 2 is featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as the female leads. Apart from Kamal, Kajal, and Rakul, the film will see Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ganesh, Aishwarya Rajesh in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing music for the film.

Currently, Kamal is shooting for ‘Vikram’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. His first look in the action thriller has garnered a whopping 10 million views in less than 24 hours of its release on Saturday evening. Raaj Kamal Films International is producing the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.