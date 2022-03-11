After Disha Parmar's Pregnancy Rumours, Rahul Vaidya Feeds Ice Cream to His Fan, Says 'Khushkhabri Nahi Hai, But...'

When it comes to the television industry, singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar are one of the much-loved couples. And, the recent video of lovebirds confirms the same. A clip is making the rounds of the internet, in which the couple can be seen having a cute moment with their fans. Rahul and Disha, who were out on a drive, were spotted having ice cream with the fans.

It can be seen in the video that Rahul is feeding ice cream to his female fans while Disha warmly embraces the moment. The video begins with Rahul calling his female fans forward and saying, “Idhar aao, ajao (Come here, come)”, while people behind the cameras can be heard saying, “Jao jao, kuch meetha hojaye (go-go, let’s have something sweet). While feeding the ice cream to the fans, Rahul said, “yeh khushkhabri nahi hai, but aisehi (this isn’t for a good news but like that).” To this, female fan replies, “it’s okay, it’s not a problem, aap khila rhe ho hum bahot khush naseeb hain (you are feeding me I am very lucky).”

Needless to say, fans flooded the comment section with love and praise for the couple. One user wrote, “This is so sweet of RKV the way he was feeding his fans”. Another commented, “Awwww. Cute couple…Mashallah. Stay blessed always both of them”. A third user wrote, “Mashallah, favourite couple”. Several fans have also dropped a handful of heart emoticons in the comment section.

Talking about the couple, Disha and Rahul tied the knot in July 2021, after dating for several years. Currently, Disha can be seen in the daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Rahul proposed to the TV actress inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, after which last year in July, the two had a dreamy wedding, pictures of which set the internet on fire.

