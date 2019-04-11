LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After Disha Patani, Priya Prakash Varrier Gets Trolled for Copy-Pasting Instagram Post

It seems Priya Prakash blindly put up whatever was sent to her by the perfume brand's PR team without reading it first.

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Disha Patani, Priya Prakash Varrier Gets Trolled for Copy-Pasting Instagram Post
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Winking sensation Priya Prakash Varrier was at the centre of major trolling recently for copy-pasting a post on Instagram without reading it carefully. The post was to promote a perfume line, and it seemed the Malayalam actress blindly put up whatever was sent to her by the PR team, without realising that the first sentence in the text matter was not supposed to be posted.

She posted, "Text content for Instagram and Facebook:" followed by a long caption about the beauty brand. Here's a screenshot of what she posted:

priya prakash insta

The actress later edited the post the removed the first line from the caption accompanying a photo of her with Sneha Ullal and Kriti Verma, who are also endorsing the same brand.

But the damage had already been done. Some of her followers had already seen the post and comments trolling her had started pouring in. One user wrote, "Creative way of getting trolled" while another commented, "read before posting."

View this post on Instagram

Beauties Celebrating love with @Fasih_Perfumes. @snehaullal @kritivermaofficial @priya.p.varrier Introducing New Touch of French & Arabian Perfumes from Middle East. Designed for Men & Women for every Occasion. EAU DE PARFUM(100 ML), Perfume Spray(120 ML), French Fragrance Oil(15ML), Roll-On(8ML), Traveller Perfumes(30ML). FASIH PERFUMES Fragrances available Online at : Flipkart,Amazon and Snapdeal. Distribution Enquiry : +91 7506219202 For More Information Login to www.fasihperfumes.com Ad Agency: Pixelarabia.org Photographer: Sarath Shetty Director: Manish Kumar Creative: MD. Sohrab Ali Stylist: BienMode Makeup: Anjali Verma #FasihPefumes #GlobalBrandAmbassador #Fragrances #OudPerfumes #HalalPerfumes #Vegan #Crueltyfree #WearYourScent #PerfumeLovers #Luxury #ArabianPerfumes #OudFragrance #FrenchPerfumes #PerfumeForMen #PerfumesForWomen #MenFragrances #Scent #Amazon #Flipkart #SnapDeal

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on



Priya's social media fame began with the video from her film Oru Adaar Love, in which she is seen winking flirtatiously. The video made her an overnight sensation and she was fondly called the 'wink girl'.

However, on the downside, her debut film did not get the same response from the audience. And it seems her followers aren't so forgiving of any goof-up that the actress might have made on social media.

Earlier this year, Bollywood actress Disha Patani faced a similar situation for a copy-paste goof up.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram