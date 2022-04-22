After Dismal Theatrical Run, Varun Tej's Ghani Available For Streaming on This OTT

Ghani starring Varun Tej was hyped as a much-awaited sports drama. But the film failed to create magic at the box office due to poor reviews from the critics. Stiff competition from films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Beast spelt further doom for the film.

Ghani’s release was delayed due to the third wave of COVID-19 and the film hit the theatres on April 8. Ghani was released amid much fanfare. A grand pre-release event of Varun Tej’s sports drama was held in Visakhapatnam, with stars like Allu Arjun gracing the event. But all the hype that was generated before the release of the film could not propel its box office numbers.

The filmmakers of Ghani took a gamble to release the film in the middle of a packed calendar with many big-budget movies lined up.

But the dismal box office performance of the film, starring Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar, suggests that the gamble of the filmmakers did not pay off.

Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, the film could only make Rs 2.75 crore on its opening day. Poor word of mouth was the final nail in the coffin for Ghani.

News has emerged that within days of its theatrical release, Ghani will stream on the OTT platform, Aha video. The film is slated to stream on the OTT platform from April 22. It is worth mentioning that the digital rights of the film were sold for a massive Rs 25 crore.

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, the sports drama was written by Abburi Ravi. Saiee Manjrekar played Varun’s love interest in the film. The film boasted of a star-studded cast comprising Upendra, Jagapathi Babu, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra.

