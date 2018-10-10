After Dissolving Phantom Films, Anurag Kashyap Steps Down as MAMI’s Board Member

In the light of the current events , I have decided to step back from my duties as a board member from MAMI until the shadow of doubt of our alleged complicitness in silence and not doing anything about it , is cleared. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

My statement in light of the recent HuffPost article and breaking up of Phantom . There are two pages.. pic.twitter.com/WCAsaj6uFR — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 7, 2018

On the other hand I vehemently deny to have stayed silent on the issue & not doing anything about it for years. Can’t explain further to people who don’t understand due process, legalities. Have been resilient through all accusations , keep flinging them my way. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

The accused was named and shamed a long time back. For people who don’t read the details & only the headlines, I have no response. A lot of women work with me and have been around , I am answerable to them & they stand witness to our actions &our struggle to do the right thing. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

In more than a year I have questioned myself a lot, reflected on every single date I went to, every interaction of mine with the opposite sex, every encounter all that I could recall. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

And my greatest and simplest learning is that the line of consent is not just defined by “No” , most times it’s before that “No” is uttered. And the line of consent depends on the person that owns the consent. It varies from person to person. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

It’s our conditioning, even for the most woke people. Most of us are still learning , everyone who claims to know what it means , and I talk about us men , we really don’t know . None of us know . It can’t and should not be defined so simply. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

It begins with respecting the individuality and acknowledging the ownership the other has over herself, and continuing awareness of it. My mind has been restless over many day/nights &more I read everyone’s accounts , it keeps adding to it. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

I feel like just apologising for being a man. I use to feel I have come a long way from growing up in a smalltown &today I feel like somehow I am still there. There is so much I really don’t see & also see others around me pretending to see & I feel ,”inko bhi kahan dikhta hai” — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

I was lucky to have had women who slapped me from time to time to turn that boy who at 18 told the girl in his class “ladkiyon ko yeh nahin karna chahiye “ to whoever I have become today.But I also wonder ,why & when did they stopped slapping me and thought it’s enough. It isn’t. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

Four days after dissolving his production house Phantom Films, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now decided to temporarily resign as the board member of the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI).Announcing his decision, he tweeted on Wednesday morning, “In the light of the current events, I have decided to step back from my duties as a board member from MAMI until the shadow of doubt of our alleged complicitness in silence and not doing anything about it, is cleared (sic).”On Sunday, he shared a two-page long statement, vehemently denying enabling Vikas Bahl’s alleged predatory behavior towards a former Phantom employee.Kashyap may have defended his involvement, but he still feels guilty. He took to the micro-blogging site once again on Wednesday to clarify his stance and reflect on his actions in a series of detailed tweets.He started by saying, “The accused was named and shamed a long time back. For people who don’t read the details & only the headlines, I have no response. A lot of women work with me and have been around, I am answerable to them & they stand witness to our actions &our struggle to do the right thing (sic).”Discussing the idea of consent, he wrote, “And my greatest and simplest learning is that the line of consent is not just defined by “No” , most times it’s before that “No” is uttered. And the line of consent depends on the person that owns the consent. It varies from person to person.“It’s our conditioning, even for the most woke people. Most of us are still learning , everyone who claims to know what it means , and I talk about us men , we really don’t know. None of us know. It can’t and should not be defined so simply.”Finally admitting that he is still learning, he tweeted, “It begins with respecting the individuality and acknowledging the ownership the other has over herself, and continuing awareness of it. My mind has been restless over many day/nights &more I read everyone’s accounts, it keeps adding to it.”“I feel like just apologising for being a man. I use to feel I have come a long way from growing up in a small town & today I feel like somehow I am still there. There is so much I really don’t see & also see others around me pretending to see & I feel, inko bhi kahan dikhta hai,” he added.