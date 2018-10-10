GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
After Dissolving Phantom Films, Anurag Kashyap Steps Down as MAMI’s Board Member

In a series of detailed tweets, Anurag Kashyap has once again defended his involvement in the Vikas Bahl sexual harassment controversy.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2018, 11:32 AM IST
Anurag Kashyap’s last directorial was Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyaan. (Image: Instagram/Anurag Kashyap)
Four days after dissolving his production house Phantom Films, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now decided to temporarily resign as the board member of the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI).

Announcing his decision, he tweeted on Wednesday morning, “In the light of the current events, I have decided to step back from my duties as a board member from MAMI until the shadow of doubt of our alleged complicitness in silence and not doing anything about it, is cleared (sic).”




On Sunday, he shared a two-page long statement, vehemently denying enabling Vikas Bahl’s alleged predatory behavior towards a former Phantom employee.




Kashyap may have defended his involvement, but he still feels guilty. He took to the micro-blogging site once again on Wednesday to clarify his stance and reflect on his actions in a series of detailed tweets.

He started by saying, “The accused was named and shamed a long time back. For people who don’t read the details & only the headlines, I have no response. A lot of women work with me and have been around, I am answerable to them & they stand witness to our actions &our struggle to do the right thing (sic).”







Discussing the idea of consent, he wrote, “And my greatest and simplest learning is that the line of consent is not just defined by “No” , most times it’s before that “No” is uttered. And the line of consent depends on the person that owns the consent. It varies from person to person.

“It’s our conditioning, even for the most woke people. Most of us are still learning , everyone who claims to know what it means , and I talk about us men , we really don’t know. None of us know. It can’t and should not be defined so simply.”










Finally admitting that he is still learning, he tweeted, “It begins with respecting the individuality and acknowledging the ownership the other has over herself, and continuing awareness of it. My mind has been restless over many day/nights &more I read everyone’s accounts, it keeps adding to it.”

“I feel like just apologising for being a man. I use to feel I have come a long way from growing up in a small town & today I feel like somehow I am still there. There is so much I really don’t see & also see others around me pretending to see & I feel, inko bhi kahan dikhta hai,” he added.











