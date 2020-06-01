After Distributing 1 Lakh Sanitisers, Salman Khan Starts Food Donation Drive For Theatre Workers

Days after providing 1 lakh bottles of hand sanitiser for Mumbai Police, Salman Khan has now begun a food donation drive to help artistes and technicians from the theatre community.

The Bollywood superstar on Sunday kicked off the food donation drive in collaboration with Yuva Sena leader Rahul N Kanal by sending his two food trucks, Being Haangryy, to the Damodar Natyagruha in Parel and Shri Shivaji Mandir Natyagruha in Dadar, reported Mid-Day.

"We started the initiative when we heard about the plight of the artistes and technicians of Shri Shivaji Mandir Natyagruha. I reached out to Salman bhai who immediately agreed to help us. Each ration kit contains five kilos of rice and wheat flour, vegetables, oil, salt, spices and tea powder. We reached out to 186 workers on the first day and hope to extend help to other theatre artistes through them. We are practising safety measures while distributing the kits," said Rahul N Kanal, who is coordinating the drive on behalf of Salman, along with Shiv Sena corporator Amey Ghole.

Salman has been actively participating in the relief work during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier he donated 5,000 ‘Eid kits’ through his initiative Being Haangryy. The kits, distributed via a food truck, included milk, ghee, vermicelli and dry fruits.

On the creative front, Salman has been quite busy. Back in April, he released the song “Pyaar Karona”. He then released another track in collaboration with Jacqueline Fernandez, titled “Tere Bina”. On Eid, he released “Bhai Bhai”, a song meant to spread the message of harmony and brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims.

