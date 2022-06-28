After Divorce Rumours, Siddharth Jadhav's Pics With Wife From Daughter's Birthday

For the last few days, Siddharth Jadhav and his wife Trupti Akkalwar were in the headlines because of their divorce rumours. But Siddharth Jadhav put an end to the divorce talks saying that everything was fine. Even after Siddharth’s explanation, his fans did not believe him.

But recently, Siddharth shared a few pictures from his daughter Swara’s birthday where the couple was seen celebrating together. Along with the photos, Siddharth wrote, “Thank you very much for your wishes on Swara’s birthday love you all.” The post was flooded with birthday wishes from his fans. It received more than 10 likes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth jadhav (@siddharth23oct)



Siddharth is very much connected to his daughters. On the occasion of Swara’s birthday, he shared some beautiful pictures of Swara and him on social media. Along with these, he also penned a sweet note. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Swara. The happiest day of my life. May all your wishes and dreams come true. And daddy is there to get it done. Let’s keep having a lot more fun. Love you forever Swara. Swara’s Birthday Swara’s Birthday.” All his fans loved and appreciated the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth jadhav (@siddharth23oct)



Siddharth is referred to in the media as the Comedy King of Marathi Cinema. He made his acting debut with the DD Sahyadr’s show Ek Shunya Baburao in 2004. Later, he also acted in several Marathi and Hindi movies, including Golmaal, Golmaal Returns, De Dhakka, City of Gold, Irada Pakka, Kutumb, Radhe, and many more.

He will soon be seen in the upcoming Hindi film Circus directed by Rohit Shetty. It stars Ranveer Singh in the dual role alongside Jacquline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. The film will hit the theatres on December 23.

