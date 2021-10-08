After Dominating South, Rashmika Mandanna all Set for Her Bollywood Journey

South actor Rashmika Mandanna needs no introduction. After making a mark in the south film industry, the beautiful actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut now with ‘Mission Majnu’ directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Rashmika will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in this film, which is a spy thriller. Apart from this, the actor is also gearing up for her pan-India film called ‘Pushpa’. Not long ago, her first look from this film was released.

The film will be in two parts and the shoot for its first part is almost complete. Pushpa part 1 will be released on December 25, 2021. Rashmika will be seen playing the role of Srivalli in the film that people have high expectations of. Allu Arjun will be sharing the screen space with the actor in Pushpa, which has been directed by Sukumar. The actor has been predominantly working in Telugu and Kannada language films but is now also stepping into other languages. Rashmika also made her Kollywood debut this year with the film ‘Sulthan’ wherein she was seen with Karthi.

Apart from these, Rashmika also did a music video with Badshah named ‘Top Tucker’ where she was seen in a completely new avatar that got a lot of appreciation from the audience. This was the first time Rashmika featured in a dance number. After ‘Mission Majnu’, Rashmika will be seen with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the film ‘Goodbye’ directed by Vikas Bahl. Looks like this year has brought a lot of great opportunities for Rashmika.

It is exciting for the actor’s Hindi-speaking fans that she is already a part of two Bollywood movies.

