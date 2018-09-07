English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Donating 1 Crore to Kerala, Sushant Singh Rajput Gives Rs 1.25 Crore for Nagaland Relief Fund
Sushant Singh Rajput has come as a helping hand to the flood-hit Nagaland donating Rs. 1.25 crore
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Recently Sushant Singh Rajput was lauded by many when it was reported that the actor donated Rs 1 crore for the victims of Kerala flood on the behalf of a fan. And now once again he is garnering much love after he reportedly donated Rs 1.25 crore to the flood-stricken Nagaland.
The Shudh Desi Romance actor met Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on September 4 with his donation. Thanking Sushant, CM Rio took to Twitter and wrote, "I am moved at the kind gesture made by @itsSSR and his team towards #NagalandFloods and willingness to help #Nagaland at this crucial hour. Your contribution is encouraging and I hope to see the rest of the nation come forward selflessly, to #DonateForNagaland"
Sushant also shared a picture with CM Rio on his Instagram account. Captioning the picture he wrote, "Thank you Sir for your precious time. We promise that we with our full force and determination would work incessantly till the time our #Nagaland is perfectly restored. And thank you so much for this wonderful friendship Gong, the sound surely celebrates an everlasting friendship. Thanks once again Sir for your hospitality, #MrNeiphiuRio Regards #honourablechiefminister #Nagaland #nagalandfloods #Peace #prayers #oneindi."
On the work front, Sushant will next be seen in Kedarnath opposite Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan. The actor also has films like Sonchiriya and Kizie aur Manny in his kitty.
I am moved at the kind gesture made by @itsSSR and his team towards #NagalandFloods and willingness to help #Nagaland at this crucial hour. Your contribution is encouraging and I hope to see the rest of the nation come forward selflessly, to #DonateForNagaland pic.twitter.com/8ieoGohd0J
— Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) September 4, 2018
Thank you Sir for your precious time. We promise that we with our full force and determination would work incessantly till the time our #Nagaland is perfectly restored. And thank you so much for this wonderful friendship Gong, the sound surely celebrates an everlasting friendship. Thanks once again Sir for your hospitality, #MrNeiphiuRio 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Regards #honourablechiefminister #Nagaland #nagalandfloods #Peace #prayers #oneindia 🇮🇳🙏🏻❤️💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💥
