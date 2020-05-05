MOVIES

Here's How You can Watch Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Again on TV

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan starring Arun Govil and Deepika will be brought back on television.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was not only popular when it premiered for the first time on television, but broke several records when the mythological show was brought back on DD National during coronavirus lockdown.

After it's successful return, Ramayan is all set for another re-run on the television, this time on Star Plus. The show will air at 7.30 pm every day, starting Monday from May 4.

In the past few days, the Ramanand Sagar-directed show went on to become the most-watched serial on the television. According to a data released by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, the show earned 7.7 crore impressions, becoming number 1 in terms of TRP.

The 75-episodes show was first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 on Sundays. It featured some of the famous names including Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

Along with this, B R Chopra’s mythological drama Mahabharata is also making a comeback on Colors TV. The show will be broadcasted from Monday to Friday from 7pm to 9pm, starting May 4.

Both the mythological shows have earned immense popularity in India due to their narration and direction. While a lot of directors tried to recreate the shows later, none of them went on to become as successful as these.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

