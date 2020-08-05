After Erica Fernandes, Now Parth Samthaan Resumes Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

The team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 had to put the shoot to rest after lead cast Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19, and a few other cast members were recommended to go on home quarantine. Now, as Parth has tested negative for the COVID-19 and has recovered fully, the actor is back to shoot for the TV show.

In a news revealed by SpotBoyE, the actor, who plays the lead character of Anurag Basu in the show, has resumed the shoot after a gap of 25 days. He is currently busy shooting his part of the scenes at the show’s sets in Mumbai.

It was on July 12 when Parth first tested positive for coronavirus. Following his results, the actor was kept under self-isolation at his Goregaon residence. His second COVID-19 test, conducted on July 23, tested negative. However, keeping the necessary precautions in mind, Parth decided to complete the 14 day quarantine and moved to Pune to live with his mother on July 28.

Meanwhile, the protagonist of the show Aamna Sharif has also returned to the sets to shoot her part. Despite testing negative, the actress took necessary precautions. She chose to keep herself away from the sets after one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Erica Fernandez, who essays the lead role of Prerna Sharma, also chose to shoot from home keeping the health of her elderly parents in mind. However, she has now returned to resume shooting for the show.