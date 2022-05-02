After Eviction From Lock Upp, Ali Merchant Tells Sara Khan: 'Don't Take Limelight From Me'

Ali Merchant recently got eliminated from the controversial reality show Lock Upp. After his eviction, the actor opened up about allegations that he bagged Kangana Ranaut’s show only because of his former wife Sara Khan. In an interview with The Times of India, Ali Merchant mentioned that it was ‘tough and hurtful’ to be mocked because of his former wife. He further sent her a clear message and asked her not to take the limelight from him.

“It was very tough and hurtful to be mocked that I was in the show because of my ex. I have moved on in my life and I wanted to utilise the chance I got through Lock Upp. I don’t have the habit of lying or to keep lying to cover up things. Now that I am out of the show, I just want to tell my ex- don’t take the limelight from me,” Ali said.

Ali Merchant also talked about Sara Khan’s Lock Upp journey and alleged that she received no support either from her fellow inmates or from the audience. He went on to say that he does not even want to see Sara Khan’s face and added that he gives no importance to her in his life. “She didn’t get the audience’s love neither the qaidis supported her. I am not one of those who use others for their own advantage or damage others’ work to benefit from it. I know a lot of people in this industry do stuff to be in the limelight and with me an unfortunate controversy happened in the past where I was not even at fault. I don’t want to give any importance to her because I am doing well for myself and I am currently in the best phase of my life. I don’t want to malign anyone to be in the limelight. I don’t want to see my ex- Sara Khan’s face ever again,” he added.

For the unversed, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant earlier participated in Bigg Boss 4 in the year 2010. The two fell in love and tied the knot on the show. However, they soon parted ways.

