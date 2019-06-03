After Facing Casteist Slurs, Malayalam Actor Vinayakan Slammed for Making Sexist Remarks

Malayalam film actor Vinayakan recently faced casteist slurs after he made an anti-BJP remark about the political outcome in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls. However, a couple of days later, things took a U-turn with female activists releasing strongly worded statements against the actor for making sexist remarks against them in the past. Mruduladevi Sasidharan, a female activist and poet based out of Kottayam, in a Facebook post, mentioned the unpleasant experience she had to go through."I had respect for Vinayakan who stood by the female actor (victim in the actor assault case). Yet, I had experienced his misogynist attitude in real life. No respect for Vinayakan who asked me to sleep with him while extending him an invite to attend a programme... I have recorded whatever he had said. I'd watch Thottappan (his upcoming movie). Strongly condemn the casteist shaming he had faced, and I'd actively take part in the campaign against it. I stand by the Vinayakan who was racially attacked, not the one who objectified female body," her post reads.After the post, support poured in for Mruduladevi on social media. The ones who had similar experiences are opening up after a long time. Human rights activists Rekha Raj and Ammu Deepa narrated the bitter experiences they had gone through, while Dinu Veyil, another activist, wrote down the sexist comments he received from the state-award winning actor.The FB note by Rekha Raj wants Vinayakan to apologise. "If a woman reveals that she has been sexually abused, I'd stand by her until it is doubtlessly proven otherwise. I have not listened to the recorded voice as it's unfair to ask for evidence from the one who was subjected to violence. I uphold my faith and support to Mrudula. Fight against male dominance in society calls for serious attention. No matter who the culprit is, he needs to be interrogated. Justice is what is believed by the victimised woman. Taking legal recourse or public shaming is acceptable to me."Vinayakan started his film career as a junior actor in the 1995 movie Manthrikam. He went on to play sidekicks until the big break came through Kammattipaadam, an award winning movie directed by Rajeev Ravi in 2016. Gangadharan aka Ganga, a role portrayed by him, walked away with the Kerala State Award for best actor.His latest, Thottappan, has him playing the lead role. It is slated to release on May 5. Another film, Karinthandan, also has Vinayakan doing the lead role of Karinthandan Moopan, the one who founded the Wayanad pass. Vinayakan was unavailable for comment.