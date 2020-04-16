After Farah Khan, Sonu Sood Takes Dig At 'Rich, Famous' People For Sharing Food Pics Online

Days after Farah Khan criticised Bollywood stars for flaunting "privilege" by posting workout videos in the midst of coronavirus crisis, actor Sonu Sood has taken a dig at "rich, famous" people for sharing food pictures online.

In a self-aware note, which he tweeted on Wednesday evening, Sood noted the irony of the lockdown and wrote that while rich and famous people are busy posting food pictures, poor and vulnerable are thinking about how they will manage their next meal.

"Irony of this lockdown: A time when rich and famous people share food pictures online, while poor people are thinking how they're gonna manage a meal tomorrow," the note read.

The actor's tweet garnered several likes and comments, with many appreciating Sood for being aware of his privilege.

A user commented, "It's a great irony, they are struggling for survival and rich people searching ways to pass this dark phase despite having innumerable amenities." Another user said, "You stole the words out of my mouth....I have been thinking the same all along." (sic)

Very true and genuine lines. You are kind heart.

I know you help poor and thanks for not posting pictures. @SonuSood sir thanks for sharing this lines. — Iam Mukkesh (@iammukkesh) April 16, 2020

100 %rit sir ,, daily wage worker faces a lot ,driver ,auto rickshaws driver,many more people faces issue with monthly ration, — AKS (@sarun3600) April 15, 2020

It's a grest irony, they are struggling for survival and rich people searching ways to pass this dark phase despite having innumerable amenities. — Gautam Kumar Mahato (@Gautam2180) April 16, 2020

You stole the words out of my mouth....I have been thinking the same all along — Raj (@Raj72604425) April 15, 2020

Saddest part, difficult to imagine also! We really appreciate all your efforts during this crisis sir!! — Anand Kishore G (@IamAnandKishore) April 15, 2020

Recently, Sood offered his Juhu hotel for the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, for stay as they battle the coronavirus pandemic. The actor said it's important for everyone to stand strongly with the medical staff across the country, who are the "real heroes" of the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Farah had slammed the Bollywood stars by saying that the people around the world have "bigger concerns" than working out during the ongoing global pandemic.

"There are other things you can do right now, there was a glut of everyone wanting to be seen, and wanting to be on Insta. It seemed a little shallow. We already don’t have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution. It just seemed like everything was about ‘look at me, look at me,'" Farah told senior film journalist Rajeev Masand after her video "rant" against the celebrities went viral.