After FIFA World Cup Antics, Salt Bae Gets Banned From Rolling Loud

Post being banned from the US Open Cup tournament, celebrity chef Salt Bae is also barred from attending the prestigious music festival Rolling Loud LA 2023, owing to his troubling antics at the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In a string of videos that went viral on social media, the steak chef was spotted awkwardly interrupting Angel Di Maria, Lisandro Martinez, and Cristian Romero as they posed with the winning trophy. Salt Bae garnered tremendous backlash, as cringy footage emerged of his trying to get the attention of Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi.

He repeatedly placed his hand around the player’s arm requesting a handshake and photograph. If the viral clips were anything to go by, Messi along with other players did not appear to be interested in the chef’s pleasantries as they were seen walking away from him. While this wasn’t enough, Salt Bae also ended up breaking an official FIFA World Cup rule that dates back to 1974. It suggests that the winning trophy of the tournament can only be held by a selected group of people which includes the winning team members and the heads of state.

The chef’s antics have now led to his ban from Rolling Loud LA 2023, which is one of the prestigious international hip-hop events that take place in the USA. The organizers of the music festival announced his ban in a statement shared on Twitter. “We have also banned Salt Bae from Rolling Loud LA 2023 in March,” read the tweet from their official handle.

We have also banned Salt Bae from Rolling Loud LA 2023 in March— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) December 22, 2022

In a similar instance, Salt Bae was previously banned from attending the US Open Cup, which is one of the oldest football tournaments that take place in America. “Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 Open Cup Final,” stated the organizers in a tweet.

Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final— U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) December 20, 2022

Meanwhile, reports claim that the football-governing body will soon take ‘appropriate internal action’ to address Salt Bae’s breach of protocol during the FIFA World Cup final. It is reportedly established that he gained undue access to the pitch following a thrilling penalty shootout victory by Argentina over France in the closing ceremony held at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium on December 18.

Read all the Latest Movies News here