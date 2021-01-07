After Filing Complaint Against Actor Sonu Sood, BMC Says 'No One is Above the Law'

Hours after filing a complaint against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, BMC officials said that no one is above the law. Speaking to CNN-NEWS18, on conditions of anonymity, a senior official said that the local BMC ward office got to know that the actor had allegedly converted six-storey residential premises into a hotel at Juhu without requisite permissions.

"After the initial inspection was carried out, we found out several wrongdoings and hence decided to file the complaint. We will now wait for the investigation to be complete," said the high-level source.

The actor came into the spotlight for his humanitarian work during the pandemic, especially for reaching out to the migrants, arranging transport facilities and helping them reach their homes safely. Sood had offered the same premises as a quarantine centre during the initial phase of the lockdown.

The issue is already taking a political turn.

Politician and MLA Ram Kadam came to the rescue of the actor and said. "During the lockdown, the BMC used the same hotel as a quarantine centre. Why did they close their eyes then and not take action earlier? The state government is ashamed of the good work Sonu Sood did during the pandemic, as this was their responsibility and hence are targeting him".

The BJP leader also added that after targeting actor Kangana Ranaut by demolishing her office, the civic body has now gunned for Sood.

Sood is yet to comment on the matter.