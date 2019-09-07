Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

After Forgetting Dance Moves, Aly Goni's Partner Natasa Stankovic Storms Out of Nach Baliye 9 Sets

Aly Gony and Natasa Stankovic are creating a buzz after the latter stormed out the Nach Baliye 9 sets.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Forgetting Dance Moves, Aly Goni's Partner Natasa Stankovic Storms Out of Nach Baliye 9 Sets
Aly Gony and Natasa Stankovic are creating a buzz after the latter stormed out the Nach Baliye 9 sets.
Loading...

Of late, popular celebrity reality show Nach Baliye 9 has been making headlines, courtesy its contestants and the controversies around them. Recently, ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh who got eliminated last week were in news given their tantrums and incessant fights. And now, Aly Gony and Natasa Stankovic are creating a buzz after the latter stormed out the Nach Baliye 9 sets.

This weekend, actor Sunny Deol cam on the show along with his son Karan Deol to promote their upcoming movie ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'.

So far, Aly and Natasa had put their best forward week after week to win the coveted trophy. But this time, things didn’t transpire as expected for them. Natasa couldn’t match up to the beats of the song and seemed lost during the performance and forgot the dance steps.

Without waiting for the comments of the judges Raveena Tandon, Ahmed Khan and the guest Judge – Sunny Deol, humiliated and upset Natasa stormed out of the set.

Seeing Natasa's behaviour, furious and annoyed judge Ahmed Khan lost his cool and said, "This is seriously an unprofessional behaviour. We are artists and we are here to perform." "We should at least show some respect towards such a senior actor Sunny Deol who is present with us today. I just feel this could have been handled in a very professional and better way," he added.

However, after some time, Natasa gathered the courage to step on to the stage to face everybody.

Nach Baliye 9 premieres on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Star plus.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram