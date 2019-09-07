After Forgetting Dance Moves, Aly Goni's Partner Natasa Stankovic Storms Out of Nach Baliye 9 Sets

Of late, popular celebrity reality show Nach Baliye 9 has been making headlines, courtesy its contestants and the controversies around them. Recently, ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh who got eliminated last week were in news given their tantrums and incessant fights. And now, Aly Gony and Natasa Stankovic are creating a buzz after the latter stormed out the Nach Baliye 9 sets.

This weekend, actor Sunny Deol cam on the show along with his son Karan Deol to promote their upcoming movie ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'.

So far, Aly and Natasa had put their best forward week after week to win the coveted trophy. But this time, things didn’t transpire as expected for them. Natasa couldn’t match up to the beats of the song and seemed lost during the performance and forgot the dance steps.

Without waiting for the comments of the judges Raveena Tandon, Ahmed Khan and the guest Judge – Sunny Deol, humiliated and upset Natasa stormed out of the set.

Seeing Natasa's behaviour, furious and annoyed judge Ahmed Khan lost his cool and said, "This is seriously an unprofessional behaviour. We are artists and we are here to perform." "We should at least show some respect towards such a senior actor Sunny Deol who is present with us today. I just feel this could have been handled in a very professional and better way," he added.

However, after some time, Natasa gathered the courage to step on to the stage to face everybody.

Nach Baliye 9 premieres on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Star plus.

